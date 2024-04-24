Before Ranneeti, best of Jio Cinema original web series to watch this week
| Apr 24, 2024
Ranneeti Balakot and Beyond follow the events post-Pulwama attacks where Kashyap and and his team set out to give a fitting reply.
Asur is a psychological crime thriller explores the clash between forensic science and ancient Indian mythology
Bandon Mein Tha Dum! documents India's historic win at Gabba in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Taali follows the journey of Gauri Sawant and her struggle for the fight of trans rights.
Ranjish Hi Sahi follows a filmmaker torn between his marriage with his first love and his newfound love for a Bollywood superstar.
London Files revolves around a detective who takes up the investigation of a missing person leading him to the dark underbelly of London
Kaalkoot follows a police officer going about his personal life while facing personal and career challenges.
Rafuchakkar sees Maniesh Paul made his digital debut in this series where he plays a con man impersonating various personalities.
Randeep Hooda stars in Inspector Avinash alongside Urvashi Rautela following a dynamic police officer leading a special unit against a criminal organization.
