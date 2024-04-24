Before Ranneeti, best of Jio Cinema original web series to watch this week

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2024

Ranneeti Balakot and Beyond follow the events post-Pulwama attacks where Kashyap and and his team set out to give a fitting reply.

Asur is a psychological crime thriller explores the clash between forensic science and ancient Indian mythology

Bandon Mein Tha Dum! documents India's historic win at Gabba in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Taali follows the journey of Gauri Sawant and her struggle for the fight of trans rights.

Ranjish Hi Sahi follows a filmmaker torn between his marriage with his first love and his newfound love for a Bollywood superstar.

London Files revolves around a detective who takes up the investigation of a missing person leading him to the dark underbelly of London

Kaalkoot follows a police officer going about his personal life while facing personal and career challenges.

Rafuchakkar sees Maniesh Paul made his digital debut in this series where he plays a con man impersonating various personalities.

Randeep Hooda stars in Inspector Avinash alongside Urvashi Rautela following a dynamic police officer leading a special unit against a criminal organization.

