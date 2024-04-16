Before Rebel Moon 2, Top 10 best sci-fi action movies on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 16, 2024
The second part of the Rebel Moon series is all set to release on Netflix this week.
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is the title of the second part and the expected release date for the same is 19th April 2024.
Code 8: Part II follows an ex-criminal who becomes a drug lord to save a teen with powers from a corrupt cop.
Dune, a young man is destined to become the ruler of a desert planet and must fight to protect his future.
Monster Hunter, a military team from our world is transported to a world overrun by giant monsters and must fight to survive.
Pacific Rim Uprising follows a new generation of Jaeger pilots battling giant Kaiju monsters threatening Earth.
Pixels, classic 80s video game characters invade Earth as a misunderstood alien attack.
Blade Runner 2049 follows a new Blade Runner who uncovers a secret that could throw humanity into chaos.
TAU, a woman kidnapped and held in a smart home fights back against her AI captor.
Transformers series follows an alien war between giant robots that can transform into vehicles spills over to Earth.
Spaceman starring Adam Sandler is about a lonely astronaut who confronts the cracks in his marriage with a mysterious creature.
When a giant troll awakens in a Norwegian mountain and attacks the capital city, a special team gets assembled to stop him in Troll.
