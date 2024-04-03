Before Ripley, Top 8 period dramas streaming on Netflix and Prime Video

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

Ripley, set in the 1960s revolves around Ripley who gets hired by a wealthy man to begin a complex illegal life.

Ripley is all set to release on Netflix on 4th April, before its release check out these dramas set in the 19th century.

Peaky Blinders, set in post-WWI Birmingham, England. The show follows the Shelby crime family. On Netflix.

Penny Dreadful is a horror drama series set in Victorian London, featuring literary characters like Frankenstein and Dorian Gray. On Netflix.

The Alienist is a psychological thriller set in late 19th-century New York City, focusing on a crime investigation. On Netflix.

Ripper Street is set in the East End of London following detectives solving crimes in the aftermath of the Jack the Ripper murders. On Prime Video.

The Knick, set in New York City in the early 1900s, following the staff of a Hospital pioneering new surgical techniques. On Prime Video.

Victoria is a historical drama following the early life of Queen Victoria in the 19th century. On Prime Video.

Alias Grace is set in 19th-century Canada and follows a maid convicted of murder. On Netflix.

