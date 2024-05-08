Before Romeo, Best of Tamil romance movies on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2024

Romeo is an upcoming Tamil romance comedy movie following a husband trying to win over his wife who was forced to marry him.

Kandukondain Kandukondai follows two love stories intertwined through fate, starring Aishwarya Rai on Prime Video.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya is a coming-of-age romance musical drama following a Hindu director in love with a Christian girl. On Hotstar.

Dada gives a recent portrayal of a love story facing unexpected challenges, available on Prime Video.

Love Today is a Humorous take on modern relationship issues, focusing on phone dependence, on Netflix.

'96 is a poignant tale of reunited lovers at a high school reunion, noted for its emotional depth, on SonyLIV.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Kaatru Veliyidai is a cautionary tale on abusive relationships, available on Prime Video.

Thiruchitrambalam is a Dhanush starrer exploring familial tragedies and friendships mistaken for love, on Netflix.

O Kadhal Kanmani explores modern-day relationship complexities explored through a live-in couple, on Amazon Prime.

Sillu Karuppatti is an anthology showcasing diverse love stories across social classes, on Netflix.

Natchathiram Nagargirathu is a bold critique of societal norms in love and relationships, on Netflix.

