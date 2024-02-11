Before Salaar in Hindi on OTT, Top 10 Prithviraj Sukumaran movies to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran turned out to be a box office hit.
Now the Hindi version of the film is going to hit Disney+Hotstar on February 16.
Driving Licence is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about a superstar who loses his license and has to deal with a motor inspector who is his fan.
In political drama Lucifer, Prithviraj Sukumaran has plays the role of Zayed Masood. It is also directed by him. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Memories is a crime thriller. He plays a police officer in the movie. He suffers from a personal loss so he takes to alcohol.
Mumbai Police has Prithviraj Sukumaran playing ACP Antony Moses. The movie is streaming on Roku.
Bro Daddy on Disney+Hotstar is a fun watch starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal. They play father and son.
Jana Gana Mana is on Netflix. He plays a cop in the film who investigates a very twisted case.
Kaduva is on Disney+Hotstar. The story is about a man who seeks revenge from a police officer.
AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum is an action thriller. He plays police officer Ayyappan who wants to do right things.
Cold Case is on Aha. The movie has Prithviraj Sukumaran as IPS officer M. Sathyajith investigating paranormal murder case.
Kaapa is on Netflix. It is a Malayalam action thriller. The actor plays politician P.N Madhu Kumar.
