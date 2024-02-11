Before Salaar in Hindi on OTT, Top 10 Prithviraj Sukumaran movies to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran turned out to be a box office hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Now the Hindi version of the film is going to hit Disney+Hotstar on February 16.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Driving Licence is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about a superstar who loses his license and has to deal with a motor inspector who is his fan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In political drama Lucifer, Prithviraj Sukumaran has plays the role of Zayed Masood. It is also directed by him. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Memories is a crime thriller. He plays a police officer in the movie. He suffers from a personal loss so he takes to alcohol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbai Police has Prithviraj Sukumaran playing ACP Antony Moses. The movie is streaming on Roku.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bro Daddy on Disney+Hotstar is a fun watch starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal. They play father and son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jana Gana Mana is on Netflix. He plays a cop in the film who investigates a very twisted case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaduva is on Disney+Hotstar. The story is about a man who seeks revenge from a police officer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum is an action thriller. He plays police officer Ayyappan who wants to do right things.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cold Case is on Aha. The movie has Prithviraj Sukumaran as IPS officer M. Sathyajith investigating paranormal murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaapa is on Netflix. It is a Malayalam action thriller. The actor plays politician P.N Madhu Kumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 highest-rated IMDb Hindi web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

 

 Find Out More