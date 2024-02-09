Before Salaar in Hindi on OTT, Top 10 South Indian dubbed action movies to watch
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024
Leo: renowned for its skill at storytelling and intense action scenes, it seems to be a compelling addition to the gangster genre.
With its gripping action scenes and individuals who are torn morally, Pushpa has become more popular by every single day.
Jailer: To exact revenge for the death of his son, a retired jailer goes on an unrelenting quest. Following the trail, he enters a familiar but sinister world.
In the action drama Darbar, Rajinikanth plays a Mumbai police commissioner who battles a gang led by a legendary drug lord.
Vikram Vedha: In this neo-noir movie, a cunning mobster plays a cunning cop at a cat-and-mouse game, using his stories to undermine the cop's morality and ethics.
Kurup: The true story of Sukumara Kurup, one of India's most wanted fugitives, who staged his own death in order to collect insurance money, is the basis for this crime thriller.
The movies Bahubali and Bahubali 2 are renowned for their breathtaking scenery, elaborate settings, and thrilling action scenes.
A scientist creates a time-traveling watch, and his son attempts to keep it safe from his evil twin brother in the sci-fi action movie 24.
U-Turn: A journalist looks into a string of murders connected to a flyover in Bangalore in this suspenseful mystery thriller.
KGF Chapter 1: This historical action movie takes place in the 1970s and chronicles the ascent of Rocky, a young man with aspirations of becoming the king of gold mines.
