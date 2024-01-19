Before Salaar on OTT, Top 10 Tamil-Telugu action thrillers to watch on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
Salaar is all set to release on OTT platform Netflix at midnight on 19th December.
Here are some more action thrillers that are similar to Salaar that you can watch on Netflix.
Game Over is a psychological thriller of a woman suffering from PTSD.
Jagame Thandhiram is the love story of a gangster and a singer and everything in between.
Super Deluxe follows 3 stories of different individuals which all contradict each other.
Raangi is based around a fearless journalist who accidentally discovers a terrorist plot.
Sinam is the revenge story of a police officer after the death of his wife.
Etharkkum Thunindhavan follows a lawyer’s adventures played by Suriya.
Kalaga Thalaivan follows the story of a financial analyst as he gets dragged in the underworld.
Thalapathy Vijay is seen playing the role of a RAW agent in the movie Beast.
