Before Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, watch these 6 best web series by Bollywood's top directors
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 27, 2024
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is venturing into OTT space with Heeramandi. The web series will stream on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Heeramandi is going to be set in pre-Independence era and will narrate the stories of courtesans from Lahore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The songs and trailer of the series have already create buzz for Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
But Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not the only director from Bollywood who has ventured into OTT. Here's a list.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Shetty marked his OTT debut with Indian Police Force. Starring Sidharth Malhotra as a cop, Rohit Shetty brought Bollywood like masala to web series. It is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane are credited for Sacred Games. The engaging thriller is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hansal Mehta impressed all with his web series Scam 1992. It narrates the story of Harshad Mehta. Watch it on SonyLiv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scoop on Netflix is also directed by Hansal Mehta. The series is based on Jigna Vora case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Made in Heaven on Prime Video is directed by famous filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava and others. It is high acclaimed series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man is by Raj & DK. It has Manoj Bajpayee as world class spy Srikant Tiwari. Watch it on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 South Indian films to teach the real meaning of love on OTT
Find Out More