Before Sarfira in theatres, watch these Top 10 films about big dreams coming true on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 11, 2024
Sarfira starring Akshay Kumar is releasing on July 12. The movie is sure to motivate you to dream big. Here are other such films.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Srikanth movie is on Netflix. Starring Rajkummar Rao, it is a real story of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired but successful industrialist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal is a sports drama on Prime Video. It is about a father trying to fulfil his dreams by training his daughters to become accomplished wrestlers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Mangal is about scientists who dream of launching Mars Orbiter Mission and they do it despite all odds. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guru is all about a man's ambition to make it big as a businessman. Watch it on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mary Kom is a biographical drama based on boxer Mary Kom who followed her dreams despite opposition. Watch it on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lagaan movie is on YouTube for watch. Aamir Khan's film is about villagers who dream to win a cricket match against Britishers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is a biographical drama about runner Milkha Singh who dreamt and become the World Champion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iqbal story is of a deaf and mute boy aspiring to become a cricketer. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail on Disney+Hotstar is about a boy from small town dreaming to become an IPS officers. His journey is commendable.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Know educational qualifications of the groom and bride's family
Find Out More