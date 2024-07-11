Before Sarfira in theatres, watch these Top 10 films about big dreams coming true on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2024

Sarfira starring Akshay Kumar is releasing on July 12. The movie is sure to motivate you to dream big. Here are other such films.

Srikanth movie is on Netflix. Starring Rajkummar Rao, it is a real story of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired but successful industrialist.

Dangal is a sports drama on Prime Video. It is about a father trying to fulfil his dreams by training his daughters to become accomplished wrestlers.

Mission Mangal is about scientists who dream of launching Mars Orbiter Mission and they do it despite all odds. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Guru is all about a man's ambition to make it big as a businessman. Watch it on Netflix.

Mary Kom is a biographical drama based on boxer Mary Kom who followed her dreams despite opposition. Watch it on Netflix.

Lagaan movie is on YouTube for watch. Aamir Khan's film is about villagers who dream to win a cricket match against Britishers.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is a biographical drama about runner Milkha Singh who dreamt and become the World Champion.

Iqbal story is of a deaf and mute boy aspiring to become a cricketer. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

12th Fail on Disney+Hotstar is about a boy from small town dreaming to become an IPS officers. His journey is commendable.

