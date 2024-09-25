Before Saripodhaa Sanivaaram on Netflix, Top 8 Telugu action movies to watch on OTT for all the thrills
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 25, 2024
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is coming to Netflix on September 27. It is about a man who fights injustice in society.
Mr. Bachchan is the latest Telugu movie on Netflix. It is based on a real-life Income Tax raid carried out on a businessman.
Pokiri is an action thriller on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a policeman in disguise on a mission to wipe out underworld.
Eega is on Netflix. It is a fantasy action film about a lover who reincarnates as a fly to seek revenge.
Guntur Kaaram is available on Netflix. It is about a man demanding answers from his mother after she abandoned him years ago.
Kalki 2898 AD is on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The movie has high-octane scenes between Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.
Rangasthalam is on Disney+Hotstar. The movie is about two brothers going against the tyrannical rule.
Buddy on Netflix is an action comedy. It is about a teddy bear named Buddy and his pilot.
Okkadu is on Zee5. It is about a Kabbadi player who falls in love with the girl he saved.
Aithe is an action thriller with 8/10 rating on IMDb. It is on Netflix. It is about a gangster who gets four men to hijack a plane.
