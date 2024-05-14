Before Satyabhama, Best South Indian cop dramas on Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
| May 14, 2024
Satyabhama is an upcoming cop action movie following ACP Satyabhama’s investigation of a missing person case.
The movie stars Kajal Agarwal in the lead role alongside Naveen Chandra and Prakash Raj.
Vikram Vedha follows the hunt of a cop for a clever gangster, blurring the lines between good and evil. On Hotstar.
Ratsasan follows a cop races against time to stop a series of brutal child murders. On Hotstar.
Theri follows an ex-cop who protects his daughter from a dangerous criminal group. On Prime Video.
Mumbai Police is the story of an honest cop who cleans up a corrupt police force in Mumbai. On Hotstar.
Dhruva is the story of a son seeking revenge for his cop father's death by joining the police force. On MX Player.
Thani Oruvam, a professor turns vigilante to fight against a corrupt corporation. On Sun NXT.
The Singam series follows an honest cop battling against a corrupt politician. On Hotstar.
Anjaam Pathira revolves around a retired cop who helps a woman find her missing sister in a neo-noir mystery. On Aha.
Kaakha Kaakha is acn action drama of a cop taking down a notorious gangster in a stylish action drama. On YouTube.
