Before Scam 1770, Top 8 underrated Kannada movies to stream on Hotstar and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2024

Scam 1770 revolves around the incident of students and parents who got exploited by fraudsters and greedy proprietors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucia is a psychological thriller intertwines the stories of an insomniac cinema usher and an aspiring actor. On Sun NXT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ulidavaru Kandanthe is a neo-noir crime drama revolves around multiple characters and their perspectives on a single event. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thithi captures the essence of rural Karnataka through the lens of a family's journey following the death of their patriarch. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harivu is a drama exploring the relationship between a schoolteacher and a visually impaired orphan. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu is a mystery drama follows a son's search for his missing Alzheimer 's-afflicted father. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kirik Party is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that revolves around the journey of a group of engineering students. On Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rama Rama Re… is a road movie following two convicts' journey, offering introspection and redemption. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ondu Motteya Kathe is a comedy-drama about a bald man's quest for love and acceptance, addressing societal norms with humor. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Manjummel Boys on Disney+Hotstar and other Top 9 Malayalam thriller films to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More