Before Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga on SonyLiv, watch these 9 movies, web series based on real-life scams on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2024

Hansal Mehta has announced Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga. It is going to release soon on SonyLiv.

It started with Scam 1992 that was directed by Hansal Mehta and starred Pratik Gandhi. It was based on Harshad Mehta and is on SonyLiv.

In 2023 came Scam 2003. It was based on Abdul Karim Telgi and the stamp paper scam. It is also on SonyLiv.

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega is on Netflix. It is reportedly inspired by real-life phishing scam.

Special 26 is on YouTube. The movie is based on the real-life event that took place at Opera House in 1987.

Raid movie is reportedly about the Income Tax Department's actions against Sardar Inder Singh. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Gafla movie on YouTube is also inspired by the stock market scam and Harshad Mehta story.

Shiksha Mandal that is on MX Player is also inspired by true events. It is about a medical entrance exam scam in India.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India on Netflix narrates the story of Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Ramalinga Raju.

Abhishek Bachchan's movie The Big Bull is also inspired by Harshad Mehta story. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

