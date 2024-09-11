Before Sector 36, Best of Vikrant Massey films on OTT that brought him massive critical acclaim
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 11, 2024
Vikrant Massey is set to deliver another powerful performance in Sector 36.
It is going to release on September 13 on Netflix. The crime thriller is inspired by true events.
Recently, he won tons of accolades with his Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. His intense lover boy charm worked wonders again. Watch on Netflix.
Its prequel Haseen Dillruba is also on Netflix. Taapsee Paanu and Vikrant Massey's romantic crime thriller is worth your time.
12th Fail cannot be out of this list. It is on Disney+Hotstar. It is one inspiring story of a small town boy becoming an IPS officer.
Forensic is on Zee5. He plays a forensic expert in the film who teams up with a cop to nab a serial killer.
Chhapaak has Vikrant Massey as Amol is falls in love with Malti despite her being an acid attack survivor. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
A Death in the Gunj on Amazon Prime Video is a thriller about Shutu who is ridiculed by family for failing in exams.
Switchh movie has Vikrant as Sam. The film follows the story of con artists. It is on YouTube.
Cargo is a sci-fi film on Netflix. His portrayal of an astronaut makes this film quite interesting.
