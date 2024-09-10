Before Sector 36, Top 8 dark and edgy films revolving around serial killers to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2024

Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey will begin streaming on Netflix from September 13.

The story inspired by true events is about missing children, a serial killer and a corrupt cop.

The Stoneman Murders on JioCinema is also inspired by real events that had a serial killer killing pavement dwellers in sleep.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist is on Zee5. It is about a serial killer targeting film critics.

Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji is about a psychopath who brutally rapes and kills women. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Psycho is a Tamil action movie about a blind man hunting for a serial killer after his girlfriend is kidnapped. It is on Netflix.

Raman Raghav 2.0 is on Zee5. It is a story of a serial killer who tries to convince a cop that they are the same.

Cuttputlli is on Disney+Hotstar. Corpses of teenage girls are found in public and the hunt for the serial killer begins.

Game Over on Netflix is about a serial killer who forces a designer suffering from PTSD to play a deadly game.

Anjaam Pathiraa is on Aha. It is about a criminologist investigating a serial killer case.

