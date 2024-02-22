Before Shaitaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan watch these Top 8 two hero films on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024

The iconic comedy "Andaz Apna Apna" stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as competitors vying for the attention of a wealthy heiress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Karan Arjun" is a masala movie in which Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan play siblings who are reincarnated to get revenge on their foes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Dostana" is a romantic comedy that stars John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan as two pals who pose as gay in order to win the same woman over.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The classic romance drama "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" delves into the intricacies of friendship, love, and second chances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action thriller series "Dhoom" has several editions with several male lead pairs, including Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the debut movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"War" is an exciting thriller with lots of action, featuring fierce fighting between two elite agents and high-octane stunts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Race 2" is a sleek and fashionable thriller with plenty of twists and turns as people engage in risky betrayal and deception in the chase of wealth and power.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

“Shaitaan” will feature Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in its main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Bollywood films with no heroines

 

 Find Out More