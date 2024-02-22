Before Shaitaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan watch these Top 8 two hero films on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024
The iconic comedy "Andaz Apna Apna" stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as competitors vying for the attention of a wealthy heiress.
"Karan Arjun" is a masala movie in which Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan play siblings who are reincarnated to get revenge on their foes.
"Dostana" is a romantic comedy that stars John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan as two pals who pose as gay in order to win the same woman over.
The classic romance drama "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" delves into the intricacies of friendship, love, and second chances.
Action thriller series "Dhoom" has several editions with several male lead pairs, including Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the debut movie.
"War" is an exciting thriller with lots of action, featuring fierce fighting between two elite agents and high-octane stunts.
"Race 2" is a sleek and fashionable thriller with plenty of twists and turns as people engage in risky betrayal and deception in the chase of wealth and power.
“Shaitaan” will feature Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in its main roles.
