Before Shaitaan on OTT, Top 10 best supernatural movies, series on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2024

As Shaitaan prepares for its OTT release on Netflix, we take a look at some more supernatural movies and web series that you can watch in the meantime.

Stree is a comedy horror of a vengeful spirit attacking men during a festival. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Kantara explores folklore and the consequences of breaking a deal with demigods. Watch it on Prime Video.

Tumbbad is a horror movie using greed and the consequences of defying a goddess. On Prime Video.

Brahmarakshas follows a woman seeking revenge on a monster targeting brides in a town. On Zee5.

Ghoul is a Netflix miniseries set in dystopian India, featuring a police officer encountering a supernatural entity.

Bhooter Bhabishyat is a horror comedy with ghosts facing eviction from their haunted house, also on Prime Video.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is a Netflix romance series set in Kolkata following the love story between a vampire and a dentist.

Vikram aur Betaal is a classic show with captivating stories narrated by a ghost to a king. On Zee5.

Kothanodi is an Assamese series based on folktales, featuring four women battling supernatural elements. On Sony Liv.

