Before Shaitaan on OTT, Top 10 best supernatural movies, series on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 22, 2024
As Shaitaan prepares for its OTT release on Netflix, we take a look at some more supernatural movies and web series that you can watch in the meantime.
Stree is a comedy horror of a vengeful spirit attacking men during a festival. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Kantara explores folklore and the consequences of breaking a deal with demigods. Watch it on Prime Video.
Tumbbad is a horror movie using greed and the consequences of defying a goddess. On Prime Video.
Brahmarakshas follows a woman seeking revenge on a monster targeting brides in a town. On Zee5.
Ghoul is a Netflix miniseries set in dystopian India, featuring a police officer encountering a supernatural entity.
Bhooter Bhabishyat is a horror comedy with ghosts facing eviction from their haunted house, also on Prime Video.
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is a Netflix romance series set in Kolkata following the love story between a vampire and a dentist.
Vikram aur Betaal is a classic show with captivating stories narrated by a ghost to a king. On Zee5.
Kothanodi is an Assamese series based on folktales, featuring four women battling supernatural elements. On Sony Liv.
