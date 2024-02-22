Before Shaitaan the Top 10 scariest Indian horror movies, series to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024
"Tumbbad" is a visually spectacular horror-fantasy film that delves into themes of dark secrets, mythology, and a lot more.
"Pari" is a supernatural horror movie that explores themes of darkness, witchcraft, and possession.
"Ghoul" is a terrifying horror miniseries that takes place in a dystopian future and centers on the discovery of demonic powers during a military interrogation.
"Raat" is a legendary spooky thriller helmed by Ram Gopal Varma, which centers on a young lady haunted by paranormal activities.
"Stree" is a horror-comedy movie based on an actual urban legend about a female ghost haunting a tiny village.
"Bulbbul" is a Gothic horror movie with themes of mystery, retaliation, and folklore that is set in colonial Bengal.
"1920" is a historical horror film that centers on a couple who live in a desolate home and are haunted by evil spirits in 1920s colonial India.
Based on a true event, "Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship" is a psychological horror movie in which a marine officer experiences paranormal activity on an abandoned ship.
The horror found footage movie "Ragini MMS" centers on a couple spending a weekend away at a secluded farmhouse, where they unintentionally come upon evil forces.
"Typewriter" - This spooky thriller series, which is set in a haunted mansion in Goa, centers on a group of young people who investigate local urban legends and discover horrific truths.
