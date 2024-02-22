Before Shaitaan Top 10 films on black magic to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024

Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan is the new horror film which stars Jyothika and R Madhavan in main roles.

Maa Oori Polimera on Disney+Hotstar is about a small village known for black magic.

Phoonk on YouTube will leave you scared.

Arundhati Ek Anokhi Kahani on MX Player is about black magic.

Raaz 3D on Google Play which stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu.

Masooda on Aha is about supernatural horror film.

Ek Thi Dayan on Disney+Hotstar will give you sleepless nights.

Stree on JioCinema stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in main roles.

Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea's Raaz on YouTube is about paranormal activities.

Tripti Dimri's Bulbbul on Netflix will keep you hooked to the screens.

Virupaksha on Netflix is about Samyuktha Menon, Sai Dharam Tej.

