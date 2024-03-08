Before Shaitaan, Top 10 most liked films of Ajay Devgn to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video ranks on the top of the most liked Ajay Devgn's films.
Raid on Disney Plus Hotstar is about Amay Patnaik, a senior income tax officer who goes behind a man in Lucknow for money laundering.
Golmaal 3 on JioCinema is about orphan men who help two people find each other.
Total Dhamaal on Disney Plus Hotstar is about people competing against each other to find treasure.
Singham on Amazon Prime Video is about Inspector Bajirao who fights for justice.
Tanhaji on Disney Plus Hotstar is about the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare.
Golmaal Again on Amazon Prime Video is about five orphan men who return to the orphanage after they grow up.
Raajneeti on Netflix is about a son who has to enter into the world of politics post his father's death.
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai on Disney Plus Hotstar is about two gangsters, Sultan Mirza, the infamous mobster of Mumbai, and Shoaib Khan.
Drishaym on Amazon Prime Video is about a common man who tries to protect his family.
