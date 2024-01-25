Before Shaitaan, Top 10 movies on the horrors of black magic to watch on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Ajay Devgn is coming up with a new horror thriller called Shaitaan.
The movie has voodoo dolls everywhere in the poster. It stars Ajay Devgn with Jyothika and R Madhavan.
Shaitaan's teaser will be launched soon. Before you dive into it, here's a list of horror films based on black magic...
First up, we have is Arundhati Ek Anokhi Kahani. It stars Anushka Shetty in the lead role.
Sonu Sood plays the antagonist. The movie has black magic themes. Watch it on MX Player.
Masooda is a Telugu language supernatural horror movie which is available to stream on Aha.
Maa Oori Polimera is set in a small village known for black magic. Check it out on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Virupaksha movie starring Samyuktha Menon, Sai Dharam Tej and others is on Netflix.
Raaz 3D is available to rent on Google Play. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu.
Ram Gopal Varma's horror movie Phoonk is available on YouTube. It is scary as hell.
2013 movie Ek Thi Dayan starring Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, Kalki and more. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Triptii Dimri starrer Bulbbul on Netflix is also a must watch movie.
Stree has elements of black magic which can be seen in the end. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix or JioCinema.
Raaz, the first movie is available on YouTube. Ashutosh Rana's character is seen using dark magic to get rid of the paranormal presence.
