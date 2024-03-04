Before Shaitaan, Top 8 supernatural movies on Netflix, Jio Cinema and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024

Shaitaan is an upcoming dark magic movie starring Ajay Devgn and Madhavan in the key role.

The movie is a tale of good vs evil which is all set to release in cinemas on March 8th, 2024.

Raaz 3 is a horror movie with paranormal and witchcraft elements. On Prime Video.

Arundhati is a Telugu movie about a woman’s battle against evil sorcerers. On Prime Video.

The Witch is an atmospheric horror movie which is based back in 1630’s New England. On Netflix.

Hereditary focuses on a family’s dark secrets and their involvement in occult practices after the secretive death of their grandmother. On Prime Video.

The Craft follows high school girls who practice dark magic to harness supernatural powers. On Apple TV.

Maa Oori Polimera is set in a village, known for black magic and witchcraft, a police officer tries to investigate his brother’s murder. On Hotstar.

The Serpent and the Rainbow is based on a non-fiction movie revolving around voodoo magic practitioners who use black magic. On Prime Video.

The Witches follows a young boy’s adventures on a planet full of witches who have nefarious plans. On Prime Video.

