Before Showtime Top 9 shows, movies that exposed the reality of Bollywood
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
A new series titled Showbiz is going to release on Disney+Hotstar in 2024. Backed by Karan Johar, it touches upon topics like nepotism and dark side of Bollywood.
In Jubilee, a series on Amazon Prime Video, we got see the ugly side of the showbiz industry with people going to extremes to fulfil their dreams.
Fashion on Netflix is the best film that exposed the ugly side of showbiz. Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut featured as models and what they had to go through to achieve success.
The Dirty Picture is based on life of Silk Smitha. It is on Disney+Hotstar and is about how name and fame come with a price.
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Fan is about a man seeking revenge from his idol. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Sanju was all about Sanjay Dutt's tryst with drugs, addiction, jail time and all the negative sides of fame. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Heroine on Apple TV showcases all the highs and lows of a celebrity and how constant scrutiny affects one's life.
Page 3 starring Konkona Sen Sharma touches on topics like casting couch, fragile bonds in showbiz and more. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Om Shanti Om on Netflix is about complicated relationships in the world of showbiz.
Luck By Chance on Netflix revolves around a couple struggling to achieve fame. What happens one of the them gets a big break?
