Before Silence 2, 8 best Hindi murder mysteries to stream on Zee5 and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 06, 2024
Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout is an upcoming murder mystery movie starring Manoj Bajpayee on Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie will follow ACP Avinash Verma’s investigation of a mass shooting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raat Akeli Hai, an inspector investigates a puzzling murder in a remote village, encountering a web of secrets and hidden motives. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badla revolves around a businesswoman who gets accused of murder hires a capable lawyer to help her but things take a turn. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ittefaq is a remake of a classic whodunit featuring a suspenseful murder investigation with a surprising twist ending. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talvar is a biographical crime drama exploring the complexities of a real-life double murder case which will keep you guessing about the culprit. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani, a pregnant woman who searches for her missing husband uncovers a complex murder mystery. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gupt: The Hidden Truth is a classic suspense thriller featuring a love triangle, a shocking murder, and a surprising revelation. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun follows a blind pianist who gets entangled in a dark murder case, leading to unexpected twists and turns. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A man devises a clever plan to protect his family after they become unwittingly involved in a murder in Drishyam. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 underrated web series you need to watch on Disney plus Hotstar
Find Out More