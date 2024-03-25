Before Silence 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee, Top 10 suspenseful web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 25, 2024
Manoj Bajpayee's web series Silence 2 will stream on Zee5 soon. Until then, here's your binge-watch list.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur on Prime Video is a a gangster drama full of suspense and thrill. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others play pivotal roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video will keep you at the edge of your seat. The story revolves around a cop investigating assassination attempt case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asur series on JioCinema is highly acclaimed. The story of Shubh, a psychopath killer, will leave you with chills.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad on Prime Video is about a serial killer who leaves woman dying in women's washroom. It is an investigative series filled with suspense.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kohrra on Netflix is also an investigative drama revolving around a murder of a bridegroom.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games is a suspense thriller revolving around a cop and gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. Watch it on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aranyak is about two cops investigating a murder case in a misty town.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aarya sries on Disney+Hotstar starring Sushmita Sen has right dose of suspense and thrill.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is about a serial killer targeting cops. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe: Into The Shadows is on Prime Video. The series will keep you thinking.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Hindi dramadies on Netflix and more OTT that are fun to watch
Find Out More