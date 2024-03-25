Before Silence 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee, Top 10 suspenseful web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2024

Manoj Bajpayee's web series Silence 2 will stream on Zee5 soon. Until then, here's your binge-watch list.

Mirzapur on Prime Video is a a gangster drama full of suspense and thrill. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others play pivotal roles.

Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video will keep you at the edge of your seat. The story revolves around a cop investigating assassination attempt case.

Asur series on JioCinema is highly acclaimed. The story of Shubh, a psychopath killer, will leave you with chills.

Dahaad on Prime Video is about a serial killer who leaves woman dying in women's washroom. It is an investigative series filled with suspense.

Kohrra on Netflix is also an investigative drama revolving around a murder of a bridegroom.

Sacred Games is a suspense thriller revolving around a cop and gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. Watch it on Netflix.

Aranyak is about two cops investigating a murder case in a misty town.

Aarya sries on Disney+Hotstar starring Sushmita Sen has right dose of suspense and thrill.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is about a serial killer targeting cops. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Breathe: Into The Shadows is on Prime Video. The series will keep you thinking.

