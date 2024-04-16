Before Silence 2, Top 10 underrated Zee5 original web series to stream
Nishant
| Apr 16, 2024
Silence 2 is an upcoming movie following a police officer investigating a mass shootout but discovers something more.
Sunflower is a dark comedy set in a Mumbai housing society, where a murder investigation unfolds with quirky characters and unexpected twists.
The Broken News is a drama exploring the world of journalism and the clash between ethical and sensational reporting.
Ayali follows a little girl’s fight against the oppressive village to fulfill her dreams of becoming a doctor.
Abhay, a crime thriller following a cop with unconventional methods as he hunts down criminals.
United Kacche is a slice-of-life web series about a man who who moves to UK as an illegal immigrant.
Jeet Ki Zid is a biographical drama based on the inspiring story of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, a wheelchair-bound army officer.
Pitchers is a comedy-drama about four friends who quit their corporate jobs to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.
Bloody Brothers is a dark comedy web series following two brothers who run over an old man one nigh.
Bicchoo Ka Khel is a crime thriller following Akhil who does everything to prove his innocence after shooting a lawyer.
