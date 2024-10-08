Before Squid Game 2, Top 10 shocking Korean dramas to watch on OTT that will blow your mind
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 08, 2024
Squid Game season 2 is going to begin streaming on December 26, 2024. Here are other shocking K-drama shows for all to watch.
Beyond Evil is on Viki. The story revolves around two cops who are on a hunt of serial killer. It is disturbing and gory.
All of Us Are Dead on Netflix is about a zombie attack in school. A few students but somehow manage to escape.
Silenced is available on Netflix. It is about a religious man getting exposed for abusing his students.
Kingdom web series is on Netflix. It is about a king who has to save his own from mysterious plague.
Sweet Home is a battle for survival of humans among monsters. Watch it on Netflix.
Strangers From Hell is a psychological drama with a twisted storyline. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Oldboy on Amazon Prime Video will give you nightmares. It is about a tortured being who is released after being kidnapped for years.
A Tale of Two Sisters is on Netflix. It is about sisters who are haunted by the spirit of their mother.
Gyeongseong Creature has two seasons. It is on Netflix. Set in 1945, it is all about humans vs monsters.
