Before Squid Game 2, Top 10 survival thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024
The Mountain Between Us is a compelling story about two strangers who must rely on one another to survive the terrible circumstances and find a way out after surviving a plane crash on a distant mountain.
A lively and exciting romantic comedy, Six Days, Seven Nights tells the story of a pilot and a magazine editor who were stuck on a remote island.
A mysterious adolescent with a terrible goal threatens the surgeon's family, forcing him to make an unimaginable sacrifice in the terrifying and twisted drama The Killing of a Sacred Deer.
In the gripping and intriguing thriller Kahaani, a pregnant lady searches Kolkata for her husband, who has gone missing, only to discover a network of lies and deceit.
A group of journalists who uncover the immense tragedy of child abuse and the Catholic Church's cover-up are the subject of the gripping and critically acclaimed film Spotlight.
A gritty, dark criminal thriller, Ugly about a desperate father battling the violence and corruption of Mumbai's underworld while trying to find his kidnapped daughter.
Alan Turing, the brilliant mathematician who deciphered the Nazi Enigma code, is the subject of the captivating and motivational film The Imitation Game.
Viewers are excited to discover what will happen in this dystopian future in Squid Game 2, and they can expect another exciting and disrupting adventure.
Badla is a complex and intricate whodunit about a successful businesswoman who employs a famous lawyer to defend her after being suspected of killing her lover.
In the gripping and captivating thriller Drishyam, a family accidently kills the kid of a dishonest police officer and then hatches a scheme to shield themselves.
