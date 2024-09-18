Before Stree 2, Top 8 Best Indian horror comedy films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 18, 2024
If reports are to be believed, Stree 2 will be available on Prime Video from September 27.
But before that, one can watch the entertaining Stree on Disney+Hotstar. It is a laugh riot.
Kakuda is a recent horror comedy that released on Zee5. It is about people of a village cursed a dwarf ghost.
Munjya on Disney+Hotstar is based on a folklore. It is about a man who has to fight against evil Munjya to save his love.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is on Netflix. Kartik Aaryan as Rooh baba who finds a spirit and helps her helps her punish those who wronged her.
Phone Bhoot revolves around ghost busters who come across a poltergeist. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Roohi is on Netflix. Two men kidnap a girl but all hell break loose as they find out that she is possessed.
Conjuring Kannappan is on Netflix. It is a Tamil language horror comedy drama. It is about spooky events that unfold after a family unplucks a dreamcatcher.
Romancham is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a gang of boys who use Ouija board.
Annabelle Sethupathi is about a thief entering haunted castle. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
