Before Stree 2, Top 8 Best Indian horror comedy films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2024

If reports are to be believed, Stree 2 will be available on Prime Video from September 27.

But before that, one can watch the entertaining Stree on Disney+Hotstar. It is a laugh riot.

Kakuda is a recent horror comedy that released on Zee5. It is about people of a village cursed a dwarf ghost.

Munjya on Disney+Hotstar is based on a folklore. It is about a man who has to fight against evil Munjya to save his love.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is on Netflix. Kartik Aaryan as Rooh baba who finds a spirit and helps her helps her punish those who wronged her.

Phone Bhoot revolves around ghost busters who come across a poltergeist. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Roohi is on Netflix. Two men kidnap a girl but all hell break loose as they find out that she is possessed.

Conjuring Kannappan is on Netflix. It is a Tamil language horror comedy drama. It is about spooky events that unfold after a family unplucks a dreamcatcher.

Romancham is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a gang of boys who use Ouija board.

Annabelle Sethupathi is about a thief entering haunted castle. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

