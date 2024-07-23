Before Stree 2, Top 8 horror films on OTT you can't miss
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 23, 2024
Before watching Stree 2 in cinema halls, let us check out some of the horror films of Bollywood.
Explore the sinister and unsettling story of avarice and mythological terror in Tumbbad.
Investigate the mystery and extreme terror of a haunting at a remote mansion with Haunted.
Raaz (2002): This eerie love story will make you face spooky secrets and paranormal happenings.
Laxmii: Meet a spiteful ghost that is equal parts hilarious and terrifying.
Pari: Take in a spooky, atmospheric horror tale involving paranormal powers.
Discover the terrifying tale of a spectral woman haunting a little community in Stree.
Aatma: Take in a compelling story of a mother's struggle with her late husband's spirit.
