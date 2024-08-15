Before Stree 2, watch these best of Rajkummar Rao movies on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 15, 2024
Rajkummar Rao is returning as Vicky in Stree 2. We can't wait to see him fighting a ghost again. The movie releases on August 15.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Srikanth movie on Netflix has Rajkummar Rao essaying the role of blind entrepreneur Srikanth Bholla.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badhaai Do on Netflix has Rajkummar Rao playing a gay character with utmost conviction.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Omerta based on killing of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl is on JioCinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bareilly Ki Barfi has Rajkummar Rao playing Pritam Vidrohi. His character is that of an innocent salesman turning 'Badass Babuaa'. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The White Tiger has Rajkummar Rao playing a rich businessman. Depicting poverty, corruption and more in modern world, the story is quite gripping.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trapped on Zee5 will leave you shook for days. It is about a man who gets trapped in an under construction building for days.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bheed that has Rajkummar Rao playing a police officer during COVID times is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen on JioCinema has Rajkummar Rao playing a small but pivotal role. He plays Vijay who breaks up with Rani a day before wedding.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao played the role of Shamshad in Gangs of Wasseypur. Though it was a small role but was quite iconic. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Independence Day 2024: Top 10 patriotic songs to play today
Find Out More