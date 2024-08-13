Before Stree 2 watch these horror comedies on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2024

Stree 2 is releasing on August 15. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor are coming back with the horror comedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

But before Stree 2, do watch Stree on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is another successful horror comedy to watch on Disney+Hotstar. Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's film will leave you in splits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan took ahead the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The second instalment had him as Rooh Baba. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munjya is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The movie is based on a famous folklore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Roohi is on Netflix. Janhvi Kapoor plays Roohi who gets possessed and her kidnappers are in shock.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phone Bhoot is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around two ghostbusters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rohit Shetty brought the paranormal twist to his hit franchise with Golmaal Again. It is on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nanu Ki Jaanu is on Zee5. The horror comedy is about a spirit that takes help of a land mafia only to find her killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kakuda is a recent horror comedy that released on Zee5. It is about three inhabitants stuck in a town that is cursed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix and more OTT that you can finish watching in a day

 

 Find Out More