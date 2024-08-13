Before Stree 2 watch these horror comedies on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 13, 2024
Stree 2 is releasing on August 15. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor are coming back with the horror comedy.
But before Stree 2, do watch Stree on Disney+Hotstar.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is another successful horror comedy to watch on Disney+Hotstar. Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's film will leave you in splits.
Kartik Aaryan took ahead the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The second instalment had him as Rooh Baba. Watch it on Netflix.
Munjya is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The movie is based on a famous folklore.
Roohi is on Netflix. Janhvi Kapoor plays Roohi who gets possessed and her kidnappers are in shock.
Phone Bhoot is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around two ghostbusters.
Rohit Shetty brought the paranormal twist to his hit franchise with Golmaal Again. It is on Prime Video.
Nanu Ki Jaanu is on Zee5. The horror comedy is about a spirit that takes help of a land mafia only to find her killer.
Kakuda is a recent horror comedy that released on Zee5. It is about three inhabitants stuck in a town that is cursed.
