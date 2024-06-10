Before Suits 9, Best Netflix web series that are longer than 5 seasons
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 10, 2024
The 9th season of Suits is all set to start streaming on Netflix from July 1, before that we take a look at some of the other lengthy Netflix shows.
Suits is a legal drama following a college dropout who starts working as associate for a slick lawyer.
Lucifer is a fantasy crime drama following Lucifer, who retires from Hell to run a nightclub in LA and becomes a crime-solving consultant.
House of Cards, a gripping political drama following Frank and Claire Underwood's ruthless climb to power.
Peaky Blinders is a crime drama set post-WWI, centered on the Shelby gang in Birmingham, led by Cillian Murphy.
Better Call Saul, the prequel to Breaking Bad focusing on Jimmy McGill’s transformation into the shady lawyer Saul Goodman.
Gilmore Girls is a heartwarming dramedy about the lives of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in the small town of Stars Hollow.
Orange is the New Black is a Netflix Original dramedy focusing on Piper Chapman’s prison life, addressing social issues.
The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror series following survivors of a zombie outbreak.
Grey's Anatomy is a long-running medical drama depicting the personal and professional lives of doctors at a Seattle hospital.
