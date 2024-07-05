Before Sweet Home 3, Top 8 must-watch Korean drama sequels on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 05, 2024
Sweet Home is a fantasy survival Korean drama of a teenager trying to survive humans turned into monsters alongside his neighbors.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The third season of Sweet Home is all set to come out of Netflix on July 19th, 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kingdom continues the thrilling tale of a Joseon-era crown prince battling a mysterious plague that turns people into zombies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hospital Playlist follows five doctors who have been friends since medical school as they navigate their personal and professional lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The School Series is a famous high-school Korean drama series with each season focusing on a different story altogether.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love Alarm continues the complex love triangle and explores the consequences of the app on relationships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Voice following the life-and-death emergencies handled by a 112 emergency call center with each season facing fresh challenges for the team.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iris follows elite agents in a secret organization dealing with national security, the second season expands with new missions and deeper conspiracies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Penthouse: War in Life explores the high-stakes world of the elite, centered around the residents of the luxurious Hera Palace.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dr. Romantic follows a genius but eccentric surgeon working at a rundown hospital, guiding his team to save lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 films that became worldwide hit and are now on OTT
Find Out More