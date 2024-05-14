Before Tabu in Dune, Top Indian actors that were seen in foreign web series
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
May 14, 2024
Dune: Prophecy is an upcoming drama series that is set in the Dune universe but set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides.
As per the reports, Tabu will play the character of Sister Francesca in the series whose release date is yet to be announced.
However, this won’t be the first time an Indian actress will play a major role in foreign web series.
Tamil actress, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan played a central role in the Netflix series, Never Have I Ever of the character Devi Vishwakumar.
The Bing Bang Theory sees Kunal Nayyar play the key role of Rajesh in the popular sitcom.
Aziz Ansari played a memorable role in the show titled Parks and Recreation in which he played the role of Tom Haverford. On Prime Video.
The Mindy Project, a famous American sitcom that follows the life of Mindy Lahiri played by actress Mindy Kaling. On Jio Cinema.
Priyanka Chopra gained recognition for her role of Alex Parrish in the web series, Quantico, on Prime Video.
Apple TV web series, Extrapolations featured Adarsh Gourav playing the role of Gaurav.
