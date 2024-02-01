Before Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, must-watch Shahid Kapoor movies and web series on OTT

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi is one of the most-watched web series. It is on Amazon Prime Video. 

Shahid Kapoor surprised everyone with his stellar act in Haider. Check out the movie on Netflix or ZEE5. 

Bloody Daddy is an amazing action thriller movie starring Shahid Kapoor. Check it out on JioCinema. 

Kabir Singh paved the way for Shahid Kapoor. Check out the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie on Netflix. 

Kaminey has Shahid Kapoor in a dual role. Watch it on Netflix. 

Watch Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap in Jab We Met only on Amazon Prime Video. 

Shahid Kapoor's loverbuoy era is amazing. His debut movie Ishq Vishk can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. 

Vivah is available on Amazon Prime Video. Prem is the greenest flag. 

Shahid Kapoor's R Rajkumar is entertaining and so cute. Watch this massy flick only on Amazon Prime Video. 

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is going to be a love story between a man and a robot. It also stars Kriti Sanon.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is releasing on 9th February. 

