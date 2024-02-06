Before Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Top 10 best sci- fi romance movies on OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an upcoming romance movie featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon which will blend in sci-fi elements with romance.

Ra. One was also one of the best sci-fi movies in the Bollywood movies which also blends in romance elements. On Prime Video.

One of the first sci-movies in the industry was Mr. India starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi which also saw romance between the two. On Zee5.

Enthiran or Robot follows a humanoid robot who starts developing human feelings and ends up falling for a woman. On Prime Video.

Adbhutham is a miraculous love story of a couple who gets connected through mysterious sci-fi elements. On Dinsey+ Hotstar.

Love Story 2050 is a romance movie set in the near future, the film stars Deepika Padukone and Harman Bajwa in the lead role. On Prime Video.

Krrish, a superhero movie that blends in sci-fi and romance elements. Watch it on Prime Video.

PK follows the story of an alien who learns about human emotions and falls for a woman who doesn’t feel the same way about him. On Netflix.

Action Replayy includes time travel and a budding romance between a couple Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai play the lead role. On Prime Video.

Phuntroo follows the story of an engineer who after getting rejected by a girl and decides to build a better version of her with the help of AI. On Prime Video.

