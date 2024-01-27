Before Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Top 10 movies about impossible love to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an upcoming romance movie featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
The story follows Aryan who falls in love with Sifra but discovers later that their story is impossible.
Cheeni Kum is a romance comedy story of a 64-year-old who falls in love with a 34-year-old only to find out their love story if impossible. On Zee5.
Motichoor Chaknachoor is another rom-com story of a Dubai returnee and a woman who desperately leaves India. On Netflix.
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi follows Raj and Taani who get married but are drastically different from each other. On Prime Video.
Devdas is a tragic tale of star-crossed lovers separated by class and societal expectations. On JioCinema.
Umrao Jaan is the story of a courtesan who falls in love with a nobleman and faces societal barriers and internal conflicts. On Prime Video.
Barfi! Follows a woman with autism and a deaf-mute man overcome societal limitations and connect through genuine love. On Netflix.
Raanjhanaa is a one-sided love story where a young man sacrifices his happiness for the woman he loves. On JioCinema.
A young couple from different castes face tragedy and societal pressures in their love. Watch Masaan on Disney+ Hotstar.
