Before Thalaimai Seyalagam, Top 9 South Indian political movies on Hotstar and other OTT
| May 15, 2024
Thalaimai Seyalagam is an upcoming Zee5 original political thriller following a CM’s corruption trial, alongside other killings.
Leader follows a young man from a rural background enters politics to fight against corruption and social injustice. On Zee5.
Sarkar, a powerful politician and businessman takes on the corrupt system to bring about change in society. On Hotstar.
NOTA revolves around a young man who is not interested in politics is forced to contest in an election against a powerful incumbent. On Prime Video.
NTR Kathanayakudu is based on the acting and political career of legendary NT Rama Rao played by his son Balakrishna. On Prime Video.
Bharat Ane Nenu, A Chief Minister's son, who has no interest in politics, is forced to take over after his father's death. On Jio Cinema.
Yatra is also a biopic on the life of YS Rajasekhara whose role is played by Mammootty, based on his Padayatra. On Prime Video.
Indian is about a retired vigilante takes on a corrupt system to avenge the death of his adopted daughter. On Hotstar.
Prasanthanam follows a retired police officer investigates the disappearance of his son and uncovers a web of secrets and corruption. On Prime Video.
Malik, an aging patriarch of a Muslim community faces challenges from both within and outside his community. On Prime Video.
