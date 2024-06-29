Before Thalavan, 9 new South Indian movies to stream on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 29, 2024
Thalavan follows the story of two cops, one charged with murder and the other incharge of investigating the murder. On Sony Liv.
Aavesham revolves around three college students who take the help of a gangster to get them out of a fight. On Hotstar.
Star is the story of a middle class man aspiring to become a star of the Tamil film industry. On Prime Video.
Varshangalkku Shesham follows the story of two young men who dream of making it big in South Indian cinema. On Sony Liv.
Gangs of Godavari revolves around the rise of a morally corrupt man into the gritty world of politics and power. On Netflix.
Gam Gam Ganesha is a chaotic movie about Ganesh attempting a heist which ultimately goes wrong and takes a comical turn. On Prime Video.
Aranmanai 4, a man tries to find out the truth behind the death of his sister and falls into the depths of chaos and terror. On Hotstar.
Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil revolves around a man facing bad luck after marrying a woman who hates him. On Hotstar.
Satyabhama follows ACP Satyabhama investigating a missing person case while her past haunts her. On Prime Video.
