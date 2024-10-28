Before Thangalaan on Netflix, Top 10 Tamil action films to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 28, 2024
Thangalaan starring actor Vikram is going to stream on Netflix from October 31. The movie revolving around mine workers is full of action and thrill.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranjinikanth's movie Jailer is also high on action. The film has the mighty Thalaivaa doing what he does the best - high-octane maardhaad. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan's action thriller Vikram is on Disney+Hotstar. The movie has him playing a special agent investigating a massive case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Petta starring Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi is on JioCinema. It is about warden going against a local goon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jigarthanda is about a movie being made on a gangster. The action film is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thani Oruvan that has an IMDb rating of 8.4 is on Aha TV. It is about a police officer busting a medical crime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bigil on Amazon Prime Vide is on sports action drama starring actor Vijay. It is about a footballer coaching a women's team.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaithi is available on Aha. It is about an ex-convict and his desire to meet his daughter. But his trip is interrupted by goons.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vada Chennai is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a carrom player entering the world of crime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vishwaroopam is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a dancer's wife hiring an detective who unveils the real and violent past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Joker: Folie à Deux and more Top 7 new OTT releases of this week (Oct 28 to Nov 3)
Find Out More