Before Thangalaan, Top 9 Tamil action adventure movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 24, 2024
Vikram's Thangalaan was supposed to release on Netflix on Sept 20. But there seems to be a delay.
But fret not! There are more Tamil action adventures to watch. Dhanush's on Amazon Prime Video is one of them.
Garudan is about two friends turned nemesis. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Karnan 3
Kaththi is available on Zee5. It is about a man who escapes from prison and his life changes when he meets his lookalike.
Thunivu is on Netflix. The adventurous drama is all about a robbery at a bank.
Jailer on Amazon Prime Video has Rajinikanth in his best form. There is action, thrill, mystery and emotions.
Captain Miller is also available on Prime Video. It is about a renegade Captain and his adventurous heists.
Weapon movie is available on Aha. It is a superhero movie with a lot of mystery.
Master is an action thriller starring Vijay. It is about a professor going against mighty gangsters.
