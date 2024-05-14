Before The 8 Show, Top 10 intense survival movies to watch on Netflix
| May 14, 2024
The 8 Show is an upcoming Korean show about eight individuals stuck in a building and have to play a dangerous game to earn money.
Against the Ice is a grim tale of survival in Greenland, following Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen and Engineer Iver Iversen's harrowing journey.
The Platform is a dystopian thriller set in a vertical prison, revealing societal parallels as inmates struggle for survival.
Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder's heist-zombie flick blends action and undead mayhem in a Las Vegas casino.
The Decline follows a Canadian survivalist camp that turns into a deadly game of polarized factions after a fatal accident.
In a nuclear-ravaged city, a family's trip to a play becomes a battle for survival in Cadaver.
How It Ends is a slow-burn tale of a man's journey in a post-apocalyptic world to reunite with his fiancee.
The Red Sea Diving Resort, inspired by true events, Mossad agents rescue Ethiopian Jews amidst a fake holiday resort.
Awake follows a global phenomenon that causes insomnia and chaos, as a mother seeks to protect her children.
Society of the Snow is based on the Andes flight tragedy, survivors face extreme cold and starvation in a fight for life.
