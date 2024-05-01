Before The Broken News 2, best journalism-related movies and web series to watch on OTT
Nishant
| May 01, 2024
The Broken News is a drama series about rival news networks and the reality of news reporting, starring Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat. On ZEE5.
The Second season of The Broken News is all set to pick off from where it left off, the web series will release on Zee5 this month as per reports.
No One Killed Jessica is about a bartender's murder and her sister's quest for justice with the help of an investigative journalist. On Netflix.
Dhamaka sees Kartik Aaryan play a journalist who receives a threat after interviewing a terrorist. On Netflix.
Anil Kapoor stars as a TV cameraman who becomes Prime Minister after a challenge from the Chief Minister in Nayak on Disney+ Hotstar.
Scoop follows a journalist whose life takes a turn as she has to fight against the system. On Netflix.
Amitabh Bachchan stars as a TV channel CEO caught in a web of false news against the Prime Minister. In Rann on Prime Video.
Nightcrawler starring Jake Gyllenhaal follows a thief who becomes a photo journalist and starts selling footage of various crimes.
The Newsroom is a 3 season drama on Jio Cinema following an anchor who has to work with a new team and bend his morals during the same.
