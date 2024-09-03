Before The Buckingham Murders; best of Kareena Kapoor Khan to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 03, 2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan is next going to be seen in The Buckingham Murders. It is releasing on September 13.
The Buckingham Murders is a mystery thriller who is grieving and is tasked to find a missing child.
Before The Buckingham Murders, Kareena delivered an intense performance in Jaane Jaan on Netflix. She plays a mother who commits a crime.
Kareena's performance in comedy heist drama Crew. She played an air hostess who aspires to be rich.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance in Veere Di Wedding was much appreciated. The movie is on JioCinema.
Dev movie on Prime Video has Kareena Kapoor as Aaliya. The film is about Hindu-Muslim friction.
Chameli is one of the highly acclaimed film that has Kareena playing the role of a prostitute. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a story of three - a cop, a grieving mother and a prostitute. Kareena manages to standout. It is on Netflix.
Jab We Met is on JioCinema. Kareena's performance as Geet who is full of life is one of the best to date.
Omkara on JioCinema has a rating of 8 on IMDb. Kareena plays Dolly Mishra who is in love with Omi Shukla. But meets with a tragic end due to love.
