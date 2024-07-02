Before The Buckingham Murders, best whodunit thrillers on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2024

The Buckingham Murders follows a British-Indian detective played by Kareena Kapoor on the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire.

Happy Valley follows a dedicated police sergeant in a small Yorkshire town dealing with personal tragedy while solving serious crimes. On Prime Video.

Only Murders in the Building revolves around three neighbors who team up to solve a murder in their apartment building while creating a podcast. On Hotstar.

The Undoing follows Grace Fraser, a therapist whose perfect life unravels when a murder reveals secrets about her husband. On Jio Cinema.

Mare of Easttown follows a small-town detective investigating a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart. On Jio Cinema.

The Sinner, another anthology series focuses on a different crime and the psychological motives behind it. On Netflix.

Broadchurch follows two detectives investigating the murder of a young boy and the impact on the local community. On Prime Video.

Sherlock follows Sherlock solving complex cases in contemporary London with his loyal friend. On Netflix.

True Detective is an anthology series with each season featuring a different story and cast. On Jio Cinema.

Paatal Lok revolves around a down-and-out cop who is tasked with investigating a high-profile case, leading him into the dark depths. On Prime Video.

