Before The Buckingham Murders, Top 8 detective thriller movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2024

The Buckingham Murders that sees Kareena Kapoor Khan as a cop who has to investigate a missing child's case is releasing on Sept 13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix has a misfit cop investigating a twisted murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manorama Six Feet Under is on Prime Video. It is about a writer who turns detective when he is asked to investigate a politician's acts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talvar is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about an investigator who has to investigate a double murder case. It is based on Aarushi Talvar murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badla is on Netflix. A reputed lawyer has to prove his client's innocence by finding the real culprit in a murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wazir on Amazon Prime Video is about a cop and a chess player joining hands to find and seek revenge from a terrorist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahasya is on Zee5. It is about a doctor accused of killing his own daughter and a cop investigating the case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Te3n is a mystery thriller on Amazon Prime Video. It is about an old man seeking help to find those who killed his granddaughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kavaludaari on Amazon Prime Video is about a traffic cop turning detective to solve mystery around three skulls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thegidi is on Aha. It is about a criminology student tasked to gather information on three people who mysteriously die.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Malayalam action films that have enough thrill to watch on Zee5, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More