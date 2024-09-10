Before The Buckingham Murders, Top 8 detective thriller movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 10, 2024
The Buckingham Murders that sees Kareena Kapoor Khan as a cop who has to investigate a missing child's case is releasing on Sept 13.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix has a misfit cop investigating a twisted murder case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manorama Six Feet Under is on Prime Video. It is about a writer who turns detective when he is asked to investigate a politician's acts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talvar is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about an investigator who has to investigate a double murder case. It is based on Aarushi Talvar murder case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badla is on Netflix. A reputed lawyer has to prove his client's innocence by finding the real culprit in a murder case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wazir on Amazon Prime Video is about a cop and a chess player joining hands to find and seek revenge from a terrorist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rahasya is on Zee5. It is about a doctor accused of killing his own daughter and a cop investigating the case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Te3n is a mystery thriller on Amazon Prime Video. It is about an old man seeking help to find those who killed his granddaughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kavaludaari on Amazon Prime Video is about a traffic cop turning detective to solve mystery around three skulls.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thegidi is on Aha. It is about a criminology student tasked to gather information on three people who mysteriously die.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Malayalam action films that have enough thrill to watch on Zee5, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Find Out More