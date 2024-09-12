Before The Buckingham Murders, Top 8 murder mysteries on OTT with shocking climax that'll blow your mind
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 12, 2024
The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead is releasing on September 13 in theatres.
It is a gripping murder mystery that will keep you hooked to the screens.
Drishyam was once such murder mystery that kept everyone hooked. It was more of how the crime was hidden than who did it. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
Ittefaq movie on Netflix revolves around a murder with two witnesses who are also the suspects.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth is on Zee5. It is one of the most entertaining edge-of-the-seat murder mystery with a shocking climax.
Ratsasan is about a cop on a hunt of a psychotic killer. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
Raat Akeli Hai is about a misfit cop investigating a case of a landlord's murder. Watch on Netflix.
Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video is full of mystery. What starts with a missing person's story ends in a shocking tale.
Jana Gana Mana is about a brutal murder of a professor and the investigation that follows. Watch on Netflix.
Gumnaam is a mystery thriller on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a group of people invited on an island for a holiday. However, the guests get murdered.
