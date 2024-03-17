Before The Crew, Top 8 Bollywood heist movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
The trailer of The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon left everyone intrigued.
It revolves around a heist that three air hostesses carry out. With the looks of it, The Crew seems interesting and fun. Here's the list of other heist films.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga on Netflix is about about a couple who plan to steal diamonds on a plane but it goes wrong as plane gets hijacked.
Dhoom 2 is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a thrilling action film with Hrithik Roshan's character planning a heist with his girlfriend played by Aishwarya Rai.
Happy New Year is on Netflix. Charlie played by Shah Rukh Khan gathers a few non-dancers to participate in a competition and also carry out a heist in Dubai.
Special 26 can be watched on YouTube. It is allegedly based on 1987 Opera House heist carried out by people posing as CBI officers.
Don 2 is on Netflix. Shah Rukh Khan's heist drama is full of thrill.
Players is on JioCinema. A team of thieves plan to rob the gold being transported to Romania.
Aankhen on Prime Video is one of the best heist films by Bollywood. Vijay Singh Rajput trains three visually impaired men to carry out a heist in a bank.
Ghanchakkar is on AppleTV. It is a comedy drama about friends who carry out a heist and then the man who has the money loses his memory.
