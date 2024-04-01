Before The Family Man 3, a look at Top 10 web series about life lessons to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 01, 2024
The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video is about an Indian intelligence officer who wants to keep his country safe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jamtara on Netflix is about the biggest scam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humorously Yours on TVF Play is based on stand-up comedian Vipul Goyal’s life journey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Special Ops on Disney+Hotstar will keep you engaged.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pitchers on TVF Play is about four friends who dream to launch their startup.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Money Heist on Netflix will keep you glued to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Meri Family on TVF Play will make you miss good old days.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Panchaayat on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who gets job in a village.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Factory on Netflix showcases the struggles of IIT aspirants.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inside Edge on Amazon Prime Video will keep you hooked.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
MicrosoftTeams-image (1188)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian murder mysteries to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Find Out More